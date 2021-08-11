Teenager held in Maharashtra for strangulating her mother to death

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): A teenager has been held in Navi Mumbai for allegedly strangulating her mother to death after being scolded over her studies, informed the Mumbai Police.



Addressing the reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Navi Mumbai, Suresh Mengde said yesterday, "We have received the information that a teenager in Navi Mumbai strangulated her mother to death after being scolded over her studies. The accused has been held."

"Upon being questioned by the police, the teenager said that her mother wanted her to become a doctor. I appeal to all parents not to put extra pressure on their children," said Mengde.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

