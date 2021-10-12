Teenager killed in celebratory firing in Bihar's Gaya

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) A 13-year-old boy was killed in celebratory firing during the victory march of a rural body polls candidate in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said.

Class 7 student Ritik Pandey was watching the victory parade of newly-elected mukhiya Naresh Pandit in Dariyapur village under Modha block from his terrace. Pandit's supporters began indiscriminate firing in the air and one of the bullets hit Pandey in the chest, killing him on the spot.