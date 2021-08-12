Teen's body found on Goa beach: Cops caution against sharing images

The deceased, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since Wednesday morning and a missing complaint was filed by her father with a local police station.

Panaji, Aug 12 (IANS) The Goa Police on Thursday issued a public appeal urging people not to broadcast photos of the remains of a 19-year-old girl, who was found in a semi-naked state at the popular Calangute beach earlier in the day.

"In an unfortunate incident reported at Calangute today, the dead body of a female was found at Calangute Beach. The matter is under investigation by District North Goa Calangute and Mapusa police station," the North Goa district police said in a statement.

"It is therefore requested to all persons to refrain from transmitting images of the dead body of the female as it is not only against the law but is also hurtful to the sentiments of the grieving family of the deceased woman," the statement also said.

Police also said that the body had been sent to a government hospital for a post mortem.

--IANS

maya/in