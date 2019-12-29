Teertha Swami will remain in hearts and minds of lakhs of people: PM Modi condoles demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami saying he will remain in hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light.

"Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Prime Minister said in a tweet.The Prime Minister also said that he was blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Vishvesha Teertha Swami."I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday.Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat has said that his last rites will be performed at Vidyapeeth at around 7 pm."Later today, his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru. Several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru. Last rites will be performed at around 7 pm at Vidyapeeth," said Bhat. (ANI)