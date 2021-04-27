Tehelka rape trial: judgement postponed to May 12

Panaji, April 27 (IANS) The judgement in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will now be pronounced on May 12, a trial court judge said here on Tuesday.

North Goa District and Sessions Court judge Kshama Joshi announced the adjournment on Tuesday; the day when the Court was originally scheduled to pronounce its final order in the case which was booked against Tejpal in 2013.