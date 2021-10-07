Tej Pratap extends support to Congress candidate in bypoll

Though both the leaders did not reveal much about the meeting, sources said that Tej Pratap Yadav has given his support to Ashok Ram's son Atirek Kumar, who is a Congress candidate from Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district in the October 30 bypolls.

Patna, Oct 7 (IANS) Amid the ongoing rift between the two sons of Lalu Prasad, the elder Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday met Congress leader and former MLA Ashok Ram.

Tej Pratap Yadav's move is an indication of the growing sourness in his relationship with younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and other family members.

Sources also said that Tej Pratap has lent support to Atirek Kumar for Kusheshwar Asthan seat, he may also extend his support to Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the Congress candidate from Tarapur.

This is probably for the first time that a leader from the Lalu Prasad family has set aside his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by meeting and extending support to another party as bypolls near.

The RJD and Congress, despite being part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, have put up their candidates in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur Assembly seats. The bypolls are scheduled for October 30 and results will come on November 2.

Meanwhile, the CPI-ML has given support to the RJD in the by-elections. In an official statement, party state secretary Kunal said that his party has given support to the RJD and Lalu Prasad for these two seats.

The RJD has given tickets to Arun Shah to contest from Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti from Kusheshwar Asthan.

