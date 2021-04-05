Tej Pratap slams Centre over naxal attack in Chattishgarh

Patna, April 5 (IANS) After the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district killed 22 brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and injured 32 others, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Monday crticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latter's alleged claims about demonetisation putting an end to naxalism in the country.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave martyrs in this difficult situation. They have sacrificed their lives for our country. I condemn the brutal attack by the naxals," Yadav said.

"At the same time, I want to ask the question about who said that demonetisation will stop naxalism in the country?" Yadav asked in a tweet.

"I want to request the 'Chowkidar' of the country (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to take some time off from the 'Chowkidari' of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and think about the internal security of the country," Yadav said addressing Narendra Modi, who is currently busy holding a series of rallies in all poll-bound states.

In one of the deadliest Naxal attack in years, 22 CRPF personnel were killed and 32 others were injured. The CRPF soldiers in retaliation also killed several naxals in the Bijapur district.

--IANS

ajk/khz