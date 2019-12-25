Tejas to promote UP's 'One District One Product'

Lucknow, Dec 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will promote its One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in the first semi-high speed train Tejas Express.

The Department of Industries (Micro, Small and Medium) of the state government has given the responsibility of the branding to IRCTC.

Chief Regional Manager Ashwini Srivastava said: "The state government's ODOP scheme will be promoted in five coaches of Tejas. It will be started on Christmas and the Tejas coaches will be decorated with pictures of famous product of the state."

Passengers travelling will get a fair idea about the special and popular products of the districts, said Srivastava. Lucknow's Chikankari and Zardozi, Kannauj's perfume, Kanpur's leather, Chitrakoot's wooden toys, Bulandshahr's ceremic products, Saharanpur woodwork, Bhadohi's carpet work, Amla (gooseberry) products of Pratapgarh, and the Moradabad's metal work will be promoted. hindi-dhar/in/aak