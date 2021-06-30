Tejashwi and Tej Pratap take Sputnik V shots in Patna

These two opposition leaders were on the target list of ruling party leaders for the last one month with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi and spokesperson Ram Sagar Singh attacking them for not having faith in scientists.

Patna, June 30 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav took the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 in Patna on Wednesday.

Tejashwi and Tej Pratap went to Medanta hospital in Patna located at Kankarbagh and took the first dose of Sputnik V. Medanta is the first hospital in Bihar having foreign vaccine.

After they took Covid vaccine, Sushil Kumar Modi said, it is good that took vaccine, but why Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi are not taking the vaccine.

Tejashwi Yadav recently had slammed the Nitish Kumar government for slow vaccination speed in Bihar. He also said that he will take the vaccine only after 70 per cent of the vaccination program would be completed in the country.

After this statement, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attacked him and said that Tejashwi Yadav has made his political motive clear by his vaccine statement. He wants to run a political agenda on coronavirus vaccine just like Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to defame the central government's vaccination program, he had said.

Sushil Modi asked Tejashwi Yadav to clarify why his father and mother had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ram Sagar Singh, the BJP spokesperson had said that Tejashwi Yadav is avoiding corona vaccine as he is suspecting that his sexual power would be reduced.

