Tejashwi claims massive scam in Corona testing

Tejashwi also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was involved in the transfer of three health secretaries during the pandemic. As a result, the figures of 10,000 rapid antigen tests jumped to 1 lakh within a span of seven days, and then to 2 lakh in the next 25 days, the RJD leader said.

Patna, Feb 11 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged on Thursday that massive irregularities took place during the testing of Covid-19 suspects in the state.

He claimed that testing was not conducted by the concerned health officials who just maintained records on papers, bleeding the state exchequer of crores of rupees, which is akin to a scam.

"We had pointed out the wrongdoings in August last year, but the arrogant Chief Minister turned them down. The CM had claimed that tests were conducted in the right manner. But now the real picture is emerging before us," Tejashwi said.

"We are expecting the formation of a disaster management committee for transparent operations during the pandemic. In the absence of a committee, there is no transparency in the purchase of instruments and equipment. We strongly suspect that there is the chance of a rapid antigen scam in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has given protection to corrupt ministers, which has been revealed through the letters of various senior IAS officers in the past," Tejashwi said.

