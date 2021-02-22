Tejashwi drives tractor to Assembly, says Centre harassing farmers

Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) The opposition hardened its stand and intensified its tirade against the ruling National Democratic Alliance government before the presentation of the budget by Bihar Finance Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Monday. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, drove a tractor to the Assembly to show his support for the farmers' agitation. He said the diesel and petrol prices are being hiked to harass the farmers.

Before the commencement of the Assembly proceedings, the opposition members protested outside the Assembly premises over several issues such as inflation, unemployment. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav protesting against the rising petrol and diesel prices drove a tractor from his residence to the Assembly.

Tejashwi hit out at the Central government and said farmers are being tortured in the country. The Union farm laws are being imposed on the farmers and their voice is being suppressed against the wrong policies of the Union government.

He said the increase in diesel prices has been done to harass the farmers. The RJD is standing firmly with the farmers, he added.

