Tejashwi flays Nitish for circular against anti-government social media posts

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has criticised a new circular released by the Nitish Kumar government which directs the law enforcement authorities to take action against derogatory remarks on social media against government officials and public representatives.

Yadav said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has forgotten that Bihar is the birthplace of democracy.

The people of Bihar have already forced Nitish and the Janata Dal (United) to occupy the third position in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections and if he wants to impose anti-democratic laws such as these, he and his party would be wiped out from Bihar, added Yadav.

"It is unimaginable that the Bihar government has issued such a circular that violates freedom of speech in the state. Is he is trying to suppress the voice of the common man by sending them to jail for social media posts?" he asked.

"Suppose if any corruption would take place in the Nitish government, does he want that no one raise questions about it," added Yadav.

"The Patna police initiated baton charges on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified job aspirants on January 18. They do not even want to see students sitting on a protest at designated places and are trying to uproot democracy from the state," said the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly.

"I believe Nitish Kumar is himself responsible for issuing such a circular. Why is he scared of criticism. Such a circular should be rolled back immediately otherwise the RJD will protest on the streets," Tejashwi added.

"Nitish Kumar is the 'Bhishma Pitamaha' of corruption in the state. He has imposed RCP tax (unwanted taxes) in Bihar and his party leaders are involved in liquor sale," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav's statement came a day after the Bihar government issued a circular on the recommendation of Additional Director General of Bihar police (Economic Offences Wing) Nayyar Hasnain Khan.

He said some individuals continuously keep posting offensive and derogatory remarks against MLAs, MPs, MLCs, Ministers and government officials.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has directed the Economic Offences Wing to take legal action against those posting objectionable comments on social media against public representatives and government officials.

--IANS

ajk/khz