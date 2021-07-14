Tejashwi slams Centre for wiping out OBC quota from NEET

Referring to the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes Employees Welfare Association (AIFOBCEWA), Tejashwi Yadav said that the Narendra Modi government has wiped out 11,027 seats in different categories of medical examination since 2017.

Patna, July 14 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, has slammed the Centre for wiping out Other Backward Class (OBC) quota in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical exams.

The AIFOBCEWA claimed that the data is taken from the website www.mcc.nic.in.

As per the data, 27,062 seats were allocated for Post Graduate medical students with 21,092 given to general category, 4,017 to SC and 1,953 for ST candidates. As per the earlier norms, there were 27 per cent seats reserved for the OBC which comes to 7,307 seats in this segment, which has been wiped out now.

Similarly, PG dental has 970 seats at the all India level including 756 for general, 141 for SC and 73 for ST. The OBC seats are zero now. Out of a total of 11,879 seats for under graduate medical candidates including 9,208 in general quota, 1,787 seats are there for SC and 884 for the ST, the OBC quota is again zero. Out of a total of 931 under graduate seats for dental students, 724 seats are there for general category, 140 for SC and 67 for the ST, but OBC is again zero.

AIFOBCEWA claims that the OBC quota became nil since 2017 but it came to their knowledge in 2018.

Tejashwi Yadav, on the basis of these claims, asked the Central government why there is no quota for the OBC.

"Why does the Modi government not want doctors to come from the OBC community? Why do the BJP and RSS hate the OBC community which is 60 per cent of the total population in the country?" Tejashwi said in a tweet.

"Narendra Modi government has back-stabbed the OBC community by not notifying the reserve seats for the community. The BJP, RSS and the central government took away the rights of OBC," he said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/