Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar over law and order situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after the government released National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report citing 2017 crime statistics, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order condition in the state.

Yadav said that the combination of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi has pushed Bihar into the "dark well of crime, murder, rape, violence and riots."



He stated that Bihar ranks second in murders, violent crime and in crime against Dalits.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is guilty for this as Home department has been under him for 15 years," Yadav said. (ANI)

