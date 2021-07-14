Tejashwi to Bihar Speaker: Oppn MLAs fear entering Assembly

Patna, July 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has written to the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, raising the issue of an uproar in the House and calling police during the budget session this year. In the letter, Tejashwi has said that the opposition MLAs are still scared due to the incident which occurred in the Assembly on March 23.

Tejashwi in his letter said, "The MLAs are so frightened by the March 23 incident that they are afraid to come to the Assembly during the next session. Leaders of all opposition parties have met and asked me for guaranteed security from the Speaker of the state Assembly."

The letter said the MLAs will enter the Assembly only when strict action is taken against the officials and staff involved in the incident, so that opposition members can put questions on the floor of the House without fear.

History will not forgive the Nitish Kumar government if action is not taken regarding the March 23 incident, the RJD leader added. He expressed the hope that appropriate action would be taken in this matter.

Tejashwi has demanded that the Speaker make the details of the action taken available to all opposition MLAs.

Due to the unprecedented uproar during the budget session the police had to be called inside the Assembly. Tejashwi also referred to a letter written by him on April 3 and asked on whose orders was the police called inside the Assembly. "Who had ordered the policemen who came illegally inside the Assembly using force against the opposition MLAs."

The Monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly will commence on July 26.

--IANS

mnp/anm/khz/bg