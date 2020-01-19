Tejashwi Yadav tears into Bihar CM for using copters to videograph human chain event

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav for using public money to hire helicopters to record a human chain event to express their support for 'Jan Jeevan Hariyali' in Bihar.



"There is so much unemployment here in the state. But Nitish Kumar ji has spent crores of money for hiring helicopters to cover the human chain event. When floods ravaged the state, not even a single helicopter was hired," he said while speaking to ANI in Patna.

"Even children are forced to stand in the chilly winters without shoes for participating in human chain.," he added.

The Bihar government had earlier claimed that the human chain on January 19 will be the longest one ever attempted. The human chain will cover all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. (ANI)

