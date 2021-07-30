Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap reach Bihar CM's office, likely to discuss caste-based census

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav along with RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday, arrived at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's chamber in Vidhan Sabha.



Tejashwi along with CM are likely to discuss the caste-based census.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in support of the caste-based Census and will put forward a proposal in front of the Centre over the same.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that he is in support of the caste-based Census. The chief minister will put forward a proposal in front of the Centre regarding this. It is important to enumerate caste-wise data in Census other than the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He also added that Kumar will seek permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 02 to discuss the issue of the caste-based census.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yadav had slammed the Centre for not conducting a caste-based census. He also said that the Bihar Assembly passed a proposal demanding a caste-based census twice but the Centre refused to consider it.

Kumar had also maintained earlier that the caste-based census will help in the development and welfare of people in the state. (ANI)