Tejashwi's remark on ability of minister sparks war of words in Bihar assembly

Patna, March 15 (IANS) The ruling JD(U) and Opposition parties in Bihar Assembly engaged in a war of words on Monday triggered after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made a remark about Sugarcane Industries Minister Pramod Kumar.

During the session, Yadav asked a question related to sugarcane to which Kumar replied. However, the latter couldn't provide an answer to the supplementary question to which the former said "Kaun aapko minister bana diya, aapko jawab dena aata nahin hai, aap mantri banane ke layak nahin hain." (Who made you a minister, you don't know how to answer a question. You don't deserve to be a minister).