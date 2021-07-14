Tejasvi Surya announces his new BJYM team, Raju Bista made gen secy

Raju Bista, MP from Darjeeling, West Bengal, has been made the national general secretary. Similarly, Rohit Chahal and Vaibhav Singh have also got the post of National General Secretary in the BJYM.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Tejasvi Surya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has announced his new team. He has included seven vice-presidents and three general secretaries in his new team.

West Bengal MLA Anup Kumar Saha, Maharashtra's Madhukeshwar Desai, Bihar's Manish Singh, Odisha's Arpita Aparajita Badajena, Maharashtra's MLA Ram Satpute, Uttar Pradesh's Dr Abhinav Prakash and Uttarakhand's Neha Joshi have been made the national vice-presidents of the BJYM.

Similarly, Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga of Delhi, Shyam Raj of Kerala, Shehzadi Sayyed of Telangana, Ravi Bhagat of Chhattisgarh, Gaurav Gautam of Haryana, Arun Jyoti Hazarika of Assam and Ningthoujam of Manipur have been made national secretaries.

Sai Prasad has been given the responsibility of treasurer, Vineet Tyagi has been given office in-charge and Amandeep Singh has been given the task of media, while Kapil Parmar has been made in-charge of social media and Varun Jhaveri has got the responsibility of policy and research, in the new team of the BJYM announced by Surya.

