Tejpal rape trial hearing adjourned

Tavora also said that a fresh date for the completion of final arguments would be announced soon.

Panaji, March 1 (IANS) The scheduled final argument in the rape trial against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal could not be conducted on Monday, because of a death in the judge's family, special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said.

"The final argument of the prosecution was to take place today. For the whole day, the prosecution was supposed to argue, followed by the defence lawyers.

"After the final argument, the case was to be kept for final judgement, but it could not be held today because the judge's mother passed away last night. The judge is on leave," Tavora said.

"The case has been adjourned for a future date," he also said.

In 2013, Tejpal was accused of allegedly raping a colleague at a five star resort in North Goa.

He was subsequently chargesheeted under sections under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

