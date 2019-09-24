Tejpal trial to resume on Sep 30: prosecution

Special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora also said that the trial would continue 'in-camera' on account of the sensitivity of the case.

"It will resume on September 30, depending on the availability of the victim," Tavora told reporters here.

The trial which began in September 2017 was delayed after Tejpal appealed to the Supreme Court pleading quashing of the charges framed against him by the Additional District and Sessions Court in Mapusa in North Goa district.

The apex court, while disposing his plea in August this year, had directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

When the trial resumes on September 30, defence lawyers are expected to conduct a cross examination of the victim. Tejpal is charged with several sections of IPC for sexually assaulting the junior colleague inside a lift of a resort hotel in Goa during the magazine's event in November 2013. Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.