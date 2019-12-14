Telangana: 'Attention diversion' gang of four arrested, 350 grams gold seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested four people including three women who used to run an "attention diversion" gang and seized 350 grams gold and Rs 8 lakh cash from their possession.



"They operated as an attention diversion gang and committed offences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. The name of the gang is Gayatri Gang (name of the gang leader). The Asif Nagar Crime Team detected this gang," said Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police (CP).

A case was also registered in this regard on June 29, 2019. The names of the gang members are--Gayatri, M Jyoti, Kokila, S Raju. The case was registered by a woman who was travelling from Secunderabad to Mehdipatnam and in her complaint stated that some gold ornaments were missing from her bag.

According to the police when the accused were caught, it was revealed that all of them were relatives. On the directions of the main accused Gayatri, her husband S Raju also used to support such crimes.

"This gang used to target women travelling alone in crowded areas with a bag or purse with some valuable items. 13 such cases have been reported so far," said Kumar. (ANI)

