Telangana: 14-year-old girl raped by teenage neighbour

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager, who is also her neighbour, in Hyderabad.

According to Chatrinaka police, on Saturday afternoon, the minor girl was standing outside her residence when her neighbour approached and convinced her to come to his house where he raped the minor.



Police teams have been deployed to nab the accused boy.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Teams have been deployed to nab the teenager boy," police said.

The age of the teenager accused has not been confirmed yet but the police have estimated his age to be around 18 to 19 years. (ANI)

