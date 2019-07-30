Telangana: 3 held for kidnapping Hyderabad businessman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): Three men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman, who was released after alleged payment of Rs one-crore ransom by his family, a senior police official said.

"The victim was abducted at 11.30 pm on July 28 from Domalguda near his office under the limits of Chikkadpally police station. The kidnappers released the victim after taking Rs one-crore ransom at about 2.30 am on July 29," Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said.Acting on credible information, personnel of the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team, apprehended the three men on Tuesday, he said.The accused, identified as Mohd Almas (21), Mohd Akbar (22) and Shafeeq Ali (19), were involved in the kidnapping of Gajender Parekh, the owner of Maina Finance Company, Kumar said.Two more accused in the case are absconding and teams are looking for them, the officer said."The prime accused Almas and the victim used to buy and sell cars. Almas had information that the victim used to carry cash. The gang then planned the kidnapping and executed it on July 28. Cash amounting to Rs 35,30,000, two cars, one two-wheeler and two cell phones have been seized from the possession of the arrested men," he added. (ANI)