Telangana: 3 students killed after school bus overturns

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three students were killed and a few others were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Vemulawada area.

According to the police, the bus belonging to Vagdevi school was crossing the Venulawada bus depot when the driver lost control while negotiating a turn and the vehicle overturned.



A case has been registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of IPC and police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said the government will provide help to the families of the deceased in providing treatment to those injured in the incident. (ANI)

