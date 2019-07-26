Telangana: 7 CPI-Maoist members detained, gelatine sticks and detonators seized

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Cherla police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men nabbed seven members of the banned CPI party from Kalivaeru crossroads for allegedly possessing explosives on Wednesday.

The officials have found 30 gelatine sticks and eight detonators from the luggage of the accused. The officials caught them while conducting checking of the vehicles at Kalivaeru crossroads. On seeing the police, the CPI men tried to flee the spot but the police chased and caught them.



The arrested members include P Idamaiah, M Somadu, P Chennaiah, Rava Mallaiah, M Budra, K Bujanga and T Ramesh.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and all the accused have been sent to Judicial remand. (ANI)

