Telangana: Advocates protest against rape-murder of veterinary doctor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Advocates Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday staged a protest here in the premises of the Telangana High Court against the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor.



Scores of advocates raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused while holding placards and candles in their hands.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police have arrested four accused persons in this connection. According to police sources, the accused who were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)