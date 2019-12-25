Telangana: Amid Christmas celebration, Father of Wesley Church bats for peaceful world

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The world has to live in peace, and Jesus is a prince of peace as we recognise him, said the Father of Wesley Church here on Wednesday amid Christmas celebrations.

"It's a nice occasion for the entire world to celebrate it with the joy of sharing with one another. The festival invokes generosity among us more than what we are used to," added the Father.

"Sometimes we are little poverty-stricken in our thoughts. This festival reminds us, expects us and even pleads each one is with others; help others, especially the poorer ones, the disadvantaged, people from a broken family, thrown out of families or left out," said he.Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ."Nowadays we hear about the sexual abuse of girls and women. All this needs to be removed. And Jesus came for that. And it is the reminder for us to be with the others, be with the needy. It sends a message of joy, happiness," added the Father."We are at Church. We went to the graveyard to wish, garland and lighting candles to them who have expired and not here with us. I think we should take a resolution on this special day to ban plastic, because that is really really spoiling the environment," said a member of Lt Mary Thomas.Jensan Sebastan, a local, said: "It is a very happy day for us. We had been preparing all through the season of four Sundays. It has been a great year for us. We greet all on this occasion." (ANI)