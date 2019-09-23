Telangana, Andhra CMs agree to link rivers

Both the chief ministers had a lengthy discussion on diverting Godavari waters to Krishna River and other important issues pertaining to both the states at a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana chief minister.

Both the CMs discussed about from where Godavari waters can be linked to the Krishna and at what alignment. They agreed that the linkage and utilisation of water should be useful for the both the states.

According to a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday night, they decided to adopt give-and-take approach on common issues of both the states.

Chandrashekhar Rao requested Reddy to train 4,000 police recruitees of Telangana in Andhra Pradesh as the Telangana state is recruiting 18,000 police personnel at one go. For this Reddy responded positively. Both the CMs discussed several other issues pertaining to both the Telugu states, the statement added.