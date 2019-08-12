Telangana, Andhra CMs greet Muslims on Eid

They extended greetings and good wishes to the Muslim brethren in both the Telugu states on Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid.

Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan said: "Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with great reverence."

"Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and compassion for the poor. It also emphasises the principle of sharing. Let this spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished and nourished," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao also conveyed his greetings to the Muslim community. "It's a festival of sacrifice and reminds everyone to follow the noble teachings of the prophet and imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and tolerance for fellow beings," said Rao. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Eid sybmolises sacrifice, patience and harmony. "Greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid which is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice," tweeted Jagan Reddy.