Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his birthday wishes to Modi through a special message, according to Chief Minister's Office.

"CM KCR prayed to the almighty for many more years of Modiji's services for the country," said the CMO.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted the Prime Minister on his birthday. "Wishing him a long, healthy and successful life ahead in the service of the nation," tweeted Reddy.