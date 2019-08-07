Telangana: Army Public School observes 75th anniversary of Hiroshima Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Army Public School, Golconda on Tuesday observed 74th anniversary of Hiroshima Day, reminding students about the dangers of nuclear warfare and drawing lessons from horrific past for a peaceful future.

"A special peace assembly was organized by the students to commemorate the event. Students presented the poetic narration of the entire sequence of Hiroshima/Nagasaki nuclear attack and the unimaginable wrath faced by the innocent population. Graphically depicting the horror of the atom bomb, the school students reiterated for peace and a nuclear-free world," read a press release by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing).



The students also spread the message through the display of various slogans, banners and placards such as No War, Ban Nuclear Weapons and Human Race cannot co-exist with Nuclear Weapons for lasting world peace, brotherhood and a message of hope for better future.

"The act culminated with students paying their respects to the victims, saluting the spirit of survivors and pledged to work for a nuclear-free safe world," read the release.

A quiz competition was also organised on this occasion.

