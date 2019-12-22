Telangana: Bank manager held for killing neighbour's pet dog with air gun

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A bank manager allegedly shot dead his neighbour's pet dog with an air gun in Hyderabad's Bapu Nagar area on Sunday.

E Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Saroornagar police station, told ANI that, "Today at around 4 pm, we received a complaint from one Raju who resides in Bapu Nagar in the limits of Saroornagar police station. He stated that today afternoon one Avinash Karan, HDFC Bank Manager who resides in the same area shot Raju's pet dog down with an air gun."



Police immediately reached the spot, nabbed Karan and seized the air gun. The dog's body has been shifted to a government veterinary hospital for the post mortem.

"A case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animals has been registered and further probe is on. It is noticed that Karan had purchased the gun one year ago," said Reddy. (ANI)

