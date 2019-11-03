Telangana: Biodiversity flyover to open for citizens on Monday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the Biodiversity junction flyover will be opened to the citizens on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Rao posted pictures of the flyover and wrote that he will also lay the foundation for another flyover.





"Will be opening the Biodiversity junction flyover tomorrow to citizens of Hyderabad. Also laying foundation for another important flyover from Silpa Layout (lane next to IKEA) going all the way to ORR expressway. Many junction improvements have been taken up in Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP)," Rao tweeted.

Rao in another tweet wrote: "SRDP is an ongoing effort to improve the infrastructure in Hyderabad. Some projects have been completed and many more underway." (ANI)

