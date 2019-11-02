Telangana: BJP leader demands dismissal of police officer who manhandled party MP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): BJP MLC Naraparaju Ramchander Rao on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the police officer who allegedly manhandled BJP MP Bandi Sanjay during a protest rally over the death of TSRTC employee.

Rao said, "One of the RTC employees expired yesterday because of a heart attack in Karimnagar. The RTC strike is going on in Telangana for last 27 days and the state government has dismissed 48,000 employees of RTC because of which many of the employees are mentally disturbed.



"Therefore some of them have committed suicide and many of them have died worried that they were not getting salaries. People wanted to take out a rally because of the demise of the RTC employee. Police opposed this rally and humiliated the BJP MP Sanjay. The government of Telangana is bent upon harassing the BJP but we are not afraid by such suppressive tactics. We demand the police officer to be dismissed."

"When the state government has dismissed 48,000 employees of Telangana why can't it dismiss this person who humiliated and manhandled the BJP MP from Karimnagar. We request RTC employees not to commit suicide and the BJP is always supporting. We appeal to the central government on the same issue," he said. (ANI)