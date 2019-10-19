Telangana: Bodies of all 6 who went missing after car fell into canal recovered

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bodies of all six persons who went missing after their car fell into a canal in Nadigudem Mandal here on Friday, have been retrieved.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Aziz (45), Rajesh (29), Gymson (33), Santosh Kumar (23) Nagesh (35) and Pavan Kumar (23). All of them used to work at a private hospital in AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad.

NDRF team along with police were involved in the search operation.The incident took place on the night of October 18, when the six men were returning to Hyderabad after attending a marriage function at Kodad area. Upon reaching the Chakirala village of Nadigudam Mandal, Suryapet district, the driver of the car lost control and the vehicle rammed into a water canal which is connected to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam."Six persons who went missing in the water canal yesterday night after a car rammed into the water canal due to negligence of the driver have been found dead," Bhaskaran, Superintendent of Police, Suryapet District told ANI."The canal is connected to Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and as the water flow was high the vehicle was carried away for almost 150 metres and then it got stuck. The NDRF teams along with the police have recovered the car along with the dead bodies of the six men in it. The recovered dead bodies have been shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem examination," he said. (ANI)