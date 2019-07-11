Telangana: Charred bodies of woman, her son recovered from Sangareddy

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Charred bodies of a woman and her minor son were recovered from their residence by the police here on Thursday.

The police have identified the deceased as Kavitha and her four-year-old son Dinesh.

Both the victims were beaten before being set ablaze and it is suspected that some close relative is behind the murders, police said.



The dead bodies have been shifted to a morgue for autopsy. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

