Telangana: Chief Minister Rao appoints nephew as his Finance Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given the crucial Finance Ministry to his nephew T Harish Rao, who along with five others took oath as members of his Council of Ministers on Sunday.

On the advice of the Chief Minister, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday allocated portfolios to six new ministers.



According to a press communique from the Raj Bhawan, K Taraka Rama Rao has been given the charge of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD), Industries and IT and C Department.

Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy has been made the Education Minister, while Gangula Kamalakar will be handling BC Welfare, Food, and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments.

Satyavathi Rathod has been given the charge of ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare. Puvvada Ajay Kumar will look after the Transport Department.

G Jagadish Reddy, who was looking after the Education Department earlier, has been allocated the Energy Department. (ANI)

