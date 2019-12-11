Telangana: CM KCR inaugurated Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday inaugurated Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) at Mulugu on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



Ministers T Harish Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Etela Rajender, Srinivas Goud, Niranjan Reddy, Forest development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy and others also participated.

The Chief Minister unveiled Pylon, planted a sapling and congratulated the college students. He later visited the college campus. (ANI)