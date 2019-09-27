Telangana: CM KCR neglecting backward castes despite needing their votes, says BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of neglecting the backward castes despite needing their votes.

Katam Narsimha Yadav, BJP Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha State President while speaking to ANI said: "Backward caste has a cadre of more than 64 per cent votes in Telangana State. Chief Minister KCR wants backward caste votes without providing any benefits."



"He is trying to deceive OBCs in different ways. In the 2019-2020 budget, he has allocated a total of Rs 1,64,000 crore in which he has earmarked only Rs 6,200 crores for OBCs," he added.

Vinod Yadav, BJP Hyderabad district president also accused Chief Minister KCR of failing to abide by the promises he made to the OBCs.

"Chief Minister KCR has not kept his promises to OBCs. The backward castes are suffering. No development is being observed in their status. KCR reduced 17 federations to 11 but the 11 federations have not received any money," he said. (ANI)

