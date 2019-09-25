Telangana: Comedian Venu Madhav passes away

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Tollywood actor and comedian Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for Kidney related issues.

Madhav was born on December 30, 1968, in Telangana's Kodad town. He started his career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Party first and later entered into the Tollywood industry as a comedian.



He soon becomes famous because of his acting skills and worked as a comedian in many films.

The veteran actor was also awarded Nandi Award by the Telangana government in the year 2006 for his contribution as a comedian to the society. (ANI)

