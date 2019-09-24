Telangana: Congress announces Padmavathi Reddy as candidate for Huzurnagar by-poll

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Congress party on Tuesday announced Padmavathi Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming bye-election in Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana.

"The Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Padmavathi Reddy as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 89 - Huzurnagar Constituency," a statement by AICC reads.



The bye-election was necessitated after N. Uttam Kumar Reddy vacated the seat after winning the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Padamathi is the wife of Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The voting in Huzurnagar assembly seat bye-election will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

