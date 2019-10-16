Telangana: Congress MLA taken into preventive custody for trying to participate in RTC's 'Rasta Roko' protest

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Sangareddy Police held Congress MLA Jagga Reddy for allegedly trying to take part in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees' 'Rasta Roko' (road blockage) protest on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 'Rasta Roko' protest was being held illegally, without taking permission from the police. Hence Reddy was arrested."The Congress MLA has been taken into preventive custody and he has been shifted to the local police station here. While he was being shifted, an RTC driver, Ismail, pelted stones on a police patrol vehicle which left its windshield broken. He was nabbed by the police and a case has been registered against him," said a police official.The TSRTC workers organised 'Rasta Roko' protests in all districts of the state on Tuesday.Speaking to ANI, Joint Action Committee (JAC) president of TSRTC, Ashwathama Reddy had said: "This strike is not a normal one. This is for justice to RTC and the people of Telangana. All the RTC workers, their families, teachers' union, NGOs and political parties will take part in the programme." (ANI)