Telangana: Electricity board official installs 'uncorrupted' board in office

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): An official working in the Electricity Board has installed a huge board saying 'I am Uncorrupted' in his chamber in order to deter the visitors from making any corrupt offers or untoward advances.



Podeti Ashok, an Additional Divisional Engineer at Electricity Board had installed the board right behind his official chair, which reads same 'I am uncorrupted' statement both in English and Telugu languages.

The move by electricity board engineer comes days after an official was burnt alive in her office at Abdullapurmet by a visitor who alleged of corruption.

On November 4, tehsildar Vijaya Reddy died after being allegedly set ablaze on fire in her office by accused K Suresh, who allegedly bore a grudge against the victim for keeping his work pending and demanding money. Accused Suresh had then later set himself ablaze in the same manner.

Reddy had succumbed to her burn injuries, while Suresh was rushed to the local hospital for treatment. (ANI)

