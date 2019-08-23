Telangana: Four arrested for gang-raping 30-year-old

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Police have arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old lady in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.



The accused have been identified as Rahul Maaji (25), Manoj Samrat (23), Durga Samrat (20) and Dhaya Maji (20).

According to the police, the four accused were produced in court after their arrest on August 22.

"On August 16, the victim had gone to attend the call of nature in open when the accused forcefully took her into the nearby bushes at JMB bricks kiln near Nagul Dhoni in Thanda village and took turns to gang-raped her," said Sunpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"In this connection, a case was registered by the victim on August 17. After receiving credible information on August 22, the Station House Officer (SHO) raided a bricks kiln in Akanpally and arrested the four accused", he added. (ANI)

