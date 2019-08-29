Telangana: Govt will provide employment to maximum tribal population, says NCST Chairperson

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that the government will try to provide employment to maximum tribal population, Dr Nanda Kumar Sai, Chairperson National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Thursday said it is also trying to create an alternative for the same.

Sai believes that the NCST totally focuses on the development of the Scheduled Tribes and under the abrogation of Article 370 this commission was also benefited."When I reached Telangana, I went to Mahabubnagar and visited several tribal villages, they had a problem of drinking water and the officials were present there who told that the work will be done in 3 days. In our survey, we observed that almost in every department the work is being carried out very well. In inaccessible areas, road layout plans have been set up and the completion of the project will take time," said Sai while speaking to ANI."The question was raised regarding the health care centers and in those centers, we lack 66 nurses and 15 doctors who are supposed to be in tribal regions. The land of the tribals is not so wide as before, now they are selling their lands for low costs and making their livelihood," said Sai."First we will try to provide employment to the maximum number of tribal people. The Government is trying to give an alternative in terms of employment. Tribals here told us that they are being funded in order to work but that will not give everyone employment and money so we need to create more employment," Sai added. (ANI)