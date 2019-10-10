Telangana: Home Minister Mahmood Ali launches registration for Hajj

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated application process for the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the year 2020 here on Thursday. This year the government has decided to make Haj applications paperless and online.



According to a recent order issued by the Haj Committee of India, now the applicants for Haj in 2020 will have to fill an online form, for which the application process will start from October 10 till November 30. The draw will be conducted in the month of December.

Speaking to ANI after the inauguration, Mahmood Ali said that the arrangements for Haj pilgrimage in Telangana are the best in the country.

"A special initiative this time around is that those who are more than seventy years old will not be participating in the draw, their applications will be accepted straight away," he said.

"In addition, Andhra Pradesh will be having their own registration facility at Vijayawada this time, unlike last year. Hence, we will be able to provide better services to Hajis from Telangana," he added. (ANI)

