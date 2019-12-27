Telangana: Hyderabad drug racket busted, three apprehended

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Police on Thursday apprehended three persons from Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad for allegedly supplying contraband narcotics and recovered 150 gram of brown sugar and two kg marijuana from their possession.



According to police, the seized drugs are worth Rs 15 lakh in the black market.

"A special operation team (SOT) of Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda and Kushaiguda Police in a joint operation apprehended three persons indulging in illegal procuring, supplying and selling the contraband Narcotic substances," police said in a statement on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Rajesh, Anil and Kishan, all residents of Telangana.

Police said that the accused persons have been involved in the illegal business for a few years now and were planning to supply the seized drugs for the sale during the new year celebrations.

They are lodged at Kushaiguda Police station for further action. (ANI)

