Telangana: IIT Hyderabad student commits suicide by jumping off campus building

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A student of Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by jumping off a building in the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district near the state capital.



According to police, the third-year student identified as Sidharth jumped off the building around 3:23 am. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.





"Sidharth had written a suicide note and sent it to his friends through email. In the note, he had said that he was going to commit suicide because he was lagging behind in studies," Circle Inspector Shiva Yadav told ANI over the phone.



The body has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for post mortem.



Police have registered a case and started investigation in the matter. (ANI)

