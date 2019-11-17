Telangana: KCR appoints Palle Rajeshwar Reddy as President of Farmers Coordination Committee

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed MLC and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) state general secretary, Palle Rajeshwar Reddy as the President of state-level Farmers Coordination Committee.

KCR instructed the concerned officials to take up the appointment process of the Rajeshwar Reddy as the President, and release the appointment letter at the earliest, according to a press release by the Telangana CMO on Saturday.



The Telangana CM also disclosed that other members of the Farmers Coordination Committee will be appointed shortly.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the chief minister for appointing him as the President. (ANI)